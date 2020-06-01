Old pavilion paving to be replaced

THE paving around the Leichlingen Pavilion in Henley is set to be replaced.

Henley Town Council has set aside £50,000 for the work, although it is expected to cost about half that.

The paving has not been replaced since it was laid when the pavilion was built in Mill Meadows 30 years ago and is now showing its age.

In a report to the council’s recreation and amenities committee, parks manager Karl Bishop says: “The area looks tired and dated and a number of the paving slabs are broken, creating an uneven surface.

“There are also areas where the paving or grasscrete has subsided and there are water pools.

“A number of the upright bricks under the slabs of the steps are missing and the replacement of those, as required, will be included in the specification along with pressure washing and the repainting of the white lines on the edge of the steps.

“The preferred option is block paving at it is hardwearing, long-lasting, attractive and in-keeping.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said: “This work has been in motion for a very long time. I feel it is about time that we got on with it. It looks awful around there and becomes slippery, boggy, muddy and wet.”

The committee agreed to seek quotes using the Government’s contracts finder website and to allow Mr Bishop to finalise the

specifications.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said there were also a lot of loose slabs around the bandstand and suggested these could be fixed at the same time.

Mr Bishop said: “We do have an experienced landscaper on the team so it might be a job for them.”