Comedians to appear at new ‘drive and dine’ nights at showground

COMEDIAN Mark Watson will be bringing his Carpool Comedy Club to the Henley Showground next month.

He will appear with Ed Bryne, Shappi Korsandi, Ed Gamble and Zoe Lyons as part a new film and comedy venture called Drive & Dine Theatre.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the screening from the safety and comfort of their own cars at the showground off Marlow Road, while tucking into a tasty dish from a menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge.

In a newsletter to fans, Watson wrote: “As soon as you heard people were starting to do comedy as drive-in nights, you knew deep down I’d get involved. And here we are.

“It’s a new kind of challenge and someone who has been doing this for more than 15 years doesn’t often get the chance to say that.

“The truth is nobody knows what they’re going to be like. I can only tell you that my approach to it will be, as usual, to make it the absolute best, most interactive, most two hours of escapism that it can be and that I’m cautiously excited. And cautiously excited is about as good as it’s been since March.”

Watson will appear with Khorsandi and Byrne on Saturday, July 18 at 5pm and 9pm and on Sunday, July 19 with Gamble and Lyons at the same times.

All screenings are suitable for children aged 14 and above. Each car will be provided with a wireless speaker, which will sit on the dashboard, enabling clear sound throughout the screening. Each speaker will be placed on a table in the parking bay prior to guests arrival with a sanitiser wipe to clean it before use.

Screenings of classic films will held at the showground from July 14 to 26. These will include La La Land, Mamma Mia, Jaws, Grease, 1917, Le Mans 66 and Back to the Future.

Once you’ve bought your tickets, you’ll receive an email from the organisers with the menu and instructions on how to purchase food. Your food order will link to your ticket booking and you won’t need to pay a second transaction fee.

Food will be served from 45 minutes before the screening begins until 45 minutes into the screening. Organisers

advise guests to arrive an hour before the start.

Meals will be delivered to each parking bay and placed on a table by staff wearing personal protective equipment. The driver can then exit their vehicle to collect the food and bring it back to the car.

Tickets are now on sale and there are limited spaces available. Carpool Comedy Club tickets cost £35 per person. One car per booking.

For more information, visit

https://driveanddinetheatre.com/marlow