New bridge delayed yet again

THE installation of a new footbridge on the Fawley Court Estate has been further delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The original structure collapsed in autumn 2018 and was replaced with a like-for-like bridge by the estate in December last year, even though Buckinghamshire Council is responsible for maintaining the structure.

The council then claimed it had planned to put in a wider, more accessible bridge and had had the materials since the spring of 2019.

It had planned to install the bridge by Christmas but claimed this wasn’t possible because it had failed to obtain permission to access the site.

However, the estate said it had fully co-operated and installed its own bridge in response to repeated criticisms by walkers and a protest the site.

It said it was willing to remove its bridge when the council confirmed a date for fitting the wider one.

A council spokesman said: “It was agreed to arrange a meeting with the landowners to discuss the Fawley footbridge, including the replacement of the current structure with an accessible bridge. However, this was halted by the coronavirus emergency lockdown.”

He said the council was currently waiting for a response from the landowner’s solicitor.

Other bridges on the riverside path are not fully accessible but the council has replaced those deemed to be “beyond economical repair”.