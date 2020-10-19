Monday, 19 October 2020

Branching out

A PLANT and tool hire company in Henley has taken delivery of a new
32-tonne rigid truck.

Southern Plant in Station Road is looking to expand its operations with a new depot in Northamptonshire.

The company provides equipment to the construction, civil engineering and building trades.

