Monday, 19 October 2020

Knife arch at college

Courses cut in college 'streamlining' bid

POLICE visited The Henley College with a weapons arch on Wednesday.

Officers were working in partnership with the college in using the device, which is effectively a metal detector.

The operation was not in response to specific intelligence but a “preventative measure”.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “No weapons were located and we would like to thank college, students and staff for positively engaging with our officers throughout the day.

“The arch will be in other locations in the Henley area throughout the rest of this week.”

College principal Satwant Deol said: “Colleges and other institutions nationally are working in conjunction with the police to educate young people on this important issue.

“Our college has an exceptional safeguarding record and has never been directly affected by knife crime.”

