Monday, 19 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP against Bill change

MP against Bill change

JOHN HOWELL backed the Government by voting against a House of Lords amendment to protect animal welfare standards in future trade deals.

The Henley MP was one of 332 MPs to vote against the change to the Agriculture Bill, which supporters said would ensure food imports met domestic standards.

The Bill is designed to prepare the industry for when the UK leaves the European Union.

Mr Howell says he voted this way because existing legislation covered these standards.

He said: “It was the most inappropriate place to have a clause about protecting standards when it is already built into legislation. You don’t fill a Bill with lots of duplicated details.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33