Blood test gives hope for Nick Dipper

A FATHER battling cancer is to have a scan on Monday.

Nick Dipper, 52, from Highmoor, learned in the summer that he had a new tumour, having been given the all-clear a year ago following treatment which cost more than £140,000.

His wife Lisa, 39, has launched a new appeal to raise £80,000 for more treatment that could save his life and £25,000 has been raised so far. An anonymous benefactor has also agreed to match-fund the donations.

Last week, Mr Dipper, a father of five-year-old twin boys, had another round of immunotherapy treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

A blood test beforehand showed his infection and inflammation markers have reduced to their lowest levels since his diagnosis in 2018.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-dipper-needs-you

