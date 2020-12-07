Santa back on tour... but minus some elves

HENLEY Lions Club will once again be bringing Santa’s Sleigh to Henley and Shiplake this year.

Santa will be driven around his usual route but because of the covid-19 restrictions, will be accompanied by only five elves.

The elves will not be allowed to knock on any doors and ask for charity donations. Donations can be made online instead.

Santa will play his Christmas music loud enough to let you know he has arrived. Please listen out for him.

Each day’s visit will start at 6pm but will be subject to the weather. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 7

Up St Mark’s Road, over to the Gainsborough estate, returning along Green Lane and down St Andrew’s Road to Reading Road.

Tuesday, December 8 —

Shiplake.

Wednesday, December 9

Up Wilson Avenue, Waterman’s estate, including Noble and Lawson Road, back to Reading Road towards the Marmion and Park Road areas, returning along Harpsden Road, visiting Boston Road and Niagara Road.

Thursday, December 10

Deanfield Road, Valley Road to Elizabeth Road area.

Sunday, December 13

Blandy Road, Makins Road, to King James Way including Periam, Gravett and Knappe Close, returning to call on the top part of St Andrew’s Road.

Monday, December 14

King’s Road on to Mount View, Crisp Road, to Clements Road, back along Luker Avenue.

Tuesday, December 15

Hamilton Avenue to Vicarage Road, including Singer’s Lane and Damer Gardens, through to Peppard Lane, weaving through Western Road to Cromwell Road, up to Belle Vue, Berkshire and Manor Roads.

Wednesday, December 16

Up Greys Road to the roundabout including Albert Road, The Close, Greys Hill and Church Street, up Deanfied Avenue to Ancastle Green.

Thursday, December 17

Town centre, including Upton Close, Queen Street, Friday Street, up Gravel Hill, down West Street, along King’s Road to Bell Street, down New Street.

For more information and to check for later changes, visit the Lions Club’s website,https://bit.ly/3lu3cSc