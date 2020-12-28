Monday, 28 December 2020

Fight the fatberg

THAMES Water is urging customers to “fight the fatberg” over the Christmas period by safely disposing of fats, oils and grease. 

With millions of people set to feast on a turkey, the company has highlighted the importance of letting cooking fat cool before getting rid of it in the bin.

It shouldn’t be poured down the sink where it can congeal and form sewer blockages known as fatbergs.

These are created when grease and oil combine with “unflushable” items such as wet wipes, leading to huge, solid masses which are difficult to clear and can cause raw sewage to build up.

Thames Water said it often experienced an increase in sewer blockages caused by fat and oil around Christmas time.

