Covid scam warning

A WOMAN from Binfield Heath who almost fell victim to a coronavirus vaccination scam has warned others to be vigilant.

Lis Ransom received an email which she opened on her phone saying she had been selected for a vaccination and asking her to accept or decline.

Mrs Ransom, who is vice-chairwoman of the parish council, said: “I said to my husband, ‘Oh look, I’ve got an appointment’ because we’re in the next age bracket.

“At a quick glance it all looked completely kosher. The odd thing was it said very firmly ‘You must reply in 12 hours’ and I thought ‘That sounds quite odd for the NHS to say’.

“There was something about it, it didn’t feel right. My husband’s a year or two older than me and he didn’t get one.”

It wasn’t until her husband looked at the email on their computer that he saw the whole of the sender’s email address, which made clear it was not from a legitimate source.

Mrs Ransom forwarded the correspondence to Action Fraud and has urged others to be careful.

“Always double-check and certainly always check the sender’s full email address,” she said.