No on-street parking space left, says Mayor

A POLICY designed to ensure new developments have sufficient car parking spaces could be included in the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Mayor Ken Arlett said that on-street parking space in Henley town centre was already “saturated”.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s neighbourhood plan committee, he said: “We’ve got planning applications coming through at the moment, flats in town are a prime example, where we’re building them without any car parking spaces.

“You only have to go into town and even outside the town centre and there is literally no room to park cars now. The streets are absolutely chock-a-block. We did manage to get a planning application in Greys Road, where they wanted to knock down one house down and build about four flats, turned down as they didn’t have sufficient car parking on site.

“They suggested that there was on-street car parking, which there isn’t.

“I would like a policy to state that… with any application that comes through, be it a one-, two- or three-bedroom, or whatever, in or around the centre of Henley, there has to be sufficient car parking spaces because we are saturated now.”

• A public exhibition on the revised neighbourhood plan that was set to take place this month has been delayed due to the latest coronavirus restrictions and will now take place on April 9 and 10 instead.