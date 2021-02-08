Tributes to loyal veteran known for tireless charity work

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former president of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch, who died last month.

Brigadier Malcolm Page MBE, who was 94, was praised for his commitment to the community and charity work during his funeral service at Reading Crematorium.

Only a small group of family, friends and well-wishers could attend the humanist ceremony because of social distancing regulations but it was broadcast online.

Mourners included his sister Yvonne Meachen and her children, Kate Osbourne and Stephen Meachen, as well as branch president John Green, Brig Page’s immediate successor Lt Col Peter Blaker and Henley Mayor Ken Arlett.

Brig Page, who moved to Henley in the early Eighties and was a member of the Legion for more than 25 years, served in the Somaliland Scouts as a young man and dedicated the rest of his life to supporting the former British protectorate and its people.

He was closely involved in several veterans’ associations and met the Queen on two occasions, once as commander of Bicester Garrison in 1978 and two decades later at the opening of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Brig Page, who lived in Ancastle Green, Henley, was made an MBE for voluntary service to ex-forces personnel in 2017. He also held three service medals and was awarded the Henley town medal in 2011.

He stepped down as Legion president for health reasons in January 2019 and last year moved to the Chilterns Court care centre, off York Road, where he died peacefully on January 11.

His coffin, which was draped in a Union flag and decorated with a wooden cross with poppies attached, was ushered into the crematorium’s south chapel to a recording of Bach’s Air on a G String.

In an opening address, celebrant Becca Jenkins said: “Malcolm was described by those who knew him as dedicated, generous, knowledgeable, dignified, hard-working, loyal, traditional, patriotic and someone who lived a busy, active and meaningful existence. He was a true gentleman.

“Today is about acknowledging what a remarkable person Malcolm was and… paying tribute to him, remembering his impressive military career, his devotion to Queen and country and his tireless work for charity. There has been a huge outpouring of support from Malcolm’s family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and those in his network.

“Thank you to everyone who expressed their sadness and shared their thoughts and stories, which has been a real comfort to the family.”

Mr Meachen read a tribute on his mother’s behalf in which she talked of his early life and military career.

She fondly recalled her brother giving a detention to her future husband Ronald Meachen when they were pupils at the Sir Thomas Rich’s School in Gloucester.

She said Brig Page was an active man who taught her to ride horses and row boats.

The congregation laughed when she recalled an occasion where he paid for her to visit Bristol Zoo so that he could go on a date.

She said: “I and my family are very proud of him and all his achievements. He was a real character, a gentleman… a caring uncle and a military man through and through. I wish I could have had one more hour with him.”

Mrs Osbourne added: “His determination to improve the lives of the Somali people stayed with him all his life… [and] he led a distinguished miltary career.

“We are all extremely proud of Malcolm and we will all miss him.”

Mr Green read the poem Miss Me But Let Me Go by Christina Rosetti.

Then he said: “We’ve heard some very moving tributes to Malcolm’s character and his many achievements during a long life lived to the full.

“He certainly made his mark and now it’s up to us to secure his legacy by continuing to support the charitable work which he devoted so much of his life to.”

Ms Jenkins concluded: “Malcolm was a truly decent person who lived with integrity, honour and pride. You left us with much to admire — your many accolades and dedication to making a difference.

“Now, with sadness in our hearts and gratitude for having known you, we let you go.”

Finally, Lt Col Blaker recited For The Fallen by Laurence Binyon and mourners saluted the coffin as the curtain closed for committal.

Brig Page, whose father Robert fought in the First World War, joined the Gordon Highlanders in 1944 and was commissioned as an officer the following year.

He served in India, Greece and Ethiopia then served with the Scouts from 1947 until 1951. He attained his rank in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps before leaving to work in IT in 1978.

He founded the Henley-Boroma Friendship Association, which maintains a link with the Somalian city and organises cultural exchange visits, in the early Eighties.

He led campaigns to improve schools, hospitals and roads in Somalia, raising at least £75,000.

Also among those present at the funeral were David Williams, president of the King’s African Rifles and East African Forces Association, Col Chris Warren, secretary of the General Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League, former Henley Poppy Appeal organiser Shirley Lees and her husband David, the Henley and Peppard Legion’s deputy chairman Lt Col Nick Launders, and Rhoda Ibrahim and Dr Ali Yusuf Djama, of the Anglo-Somali Society.