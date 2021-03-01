Man found guilty of racial abuse

A MAN has been given a 12-month community order for racially harassing a policeman during Henley Royal Regatta.

Thomas Frankham was convicted after a trial at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday last week.

The court head the incident happened between 4am and 6am on July 5, 2019 when Frankham was arrested in Henley town centre on suspicion of an unrelated offence.

He was being taken to Loddon Valley police station in Lower Earley when he abused the male officer on the grounds of his race and what Frankham perceived to be his religion.

Frankham, 29, of Lydia Park, Cranleigh, Surrey, was ordered to enrol on a 10-day anger management programme and to pay £500 to his victim and £1,000 in costs.

He was also banned from entering any premises where alcohol is served.

No action was taken against him for the other offence.

Pc Ryan Dollery, who investigated the offence, said: “Police officers should be able to go about their day to day work without being subjected to any kind of abuse. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“This sentence shows that racial and religious abuse towards police officers, or indeed a member of the public, will not be tolerated and we will bring offenders to justice.

“I hope the sanctions handed out by the court will enable Frankham to think about the consequences of his actions and that these will not be repeated.”