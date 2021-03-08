Company tests ‘fatberg’ prevention device

A NEW method for preventing blockages in Henley’s sewers is being trialled.

Thames Water is testing sewer level monitors in an effort to prevent blockages caused by cooking fat and wet wipes.

Also known as fatbergs, these can cause flooding and pollution if they go undetected.

Henley is one of only three places where the technology is being used and the only one outside London.

The length of the trial has not been confirmed but Thames Water says there is scope for a more long-term arrangement if it is successful.

The monitors are fixed under manhole covers and measure the depth of wastewater underneath.

Rising water can indicate a blockage is forming in the pipe, which is typically caused by fat poured down the sink, or wet wipes flushed down the toilet. It can also be caused by debris and tree roots. If levels begin to rise, an alert is send to the control centre in Reading to give engineers the chance to respond quickly.

Anna Boyles, Thames Water operations manager, said: “We’re industry leaders in harnessing the latest digital tech to find and fix blockages and leaks before they affect customers or the environment.

“These new sewer level monitors are the very latest bits of kit — they’ve only just come onto the market. They have a longer battery life, are smaller and easier to install.

“The data they provide will give us a much better picture of what's happening in our sewers and will help us to nip blockages in the bud before they cause problems.”

In 2017, a large fatberg was found under Hart Street and the road was closed for several days as Thames Water engineers cleared the blockage.

Henley councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “Anything that will indicate that there’s a blockage or fatberg building up has got to be a good thing.

“Digging up the road is hugely disruptive to commerce and transport and from my science background it sounds like an incredibly good, technological solution.”