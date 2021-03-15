Checkendon pre-school in Checkendon Village Hall in Main Street. All the children brought in some of their well-loved stories to share with their friends and dressed up as their favourite characters from these stories.

Photo:

‘Checkendon preschool’: From left to right: Mara Shepherd as Maisie Mouse, Axel Groves as Stick Man, Molly Rawson as Princess Pearl, Tristan Craven as Zog the dragon, Jack Rowling as Fireman Sam, Dominic Fec as The lost Unicorn, Scout Cullen as Princess, Effie Arlott as a Vet, Freya Wall as Peppa Pig, Sianne Eden as Elsa and Fraser Turner as Pirate Pete.