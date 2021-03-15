Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Checkendon Pre-School

Checkendon Pre-School

Checkendon pre-school in Checkendon Village Hall in Main Street. All the children brought in some of their well-loved stories to share with their friends and dressed up as their favourite characters from these stories.

Photo:

‘Checkendon preschool’:  From left to right: Mara Shepherd as Maisie Mouse, Axel Groves as Stick Man, Molly Rawson as Princess Pearl, Tristan Craven as Zog the dragon, Jack Rowling as Fireman Sam,  Dominic Fec as The lost Unicorn, Scout Cullen as Princess, Effie Arlott as a Vet, Freya Wall as Peppa Pig, Sianne Eden as Elsa and Fraser Turner as Pirate Pete.  

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33