Businesses call on MP to support climate bill
TWO business leaders are urging John Howell to ... [more]
Monday, 15 March 2021
Henley Royal Regatta
HENLEY Royal Regatta has agreed a three-year deal with a new clothing brand.
The partnership with Crew will result in a “Henley-inspired” collection for men and women, which will include leisure and formal wear.
It will incorporate the regatta marks and Crew’s signature crossed oars.
The clothes will be launched in late spring.
15 March 2021
