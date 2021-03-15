Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New range

New range

Henley Royal Regatta

HENLEY Royal Regatta has agreed a three-year deal with a new clothing brand.

The partnership with Crew will result in a “Henley-inspired” collection for men and women, which will include leisure and formal wear.

It will incorporate the regatta marks and Crew’s signature crossed oars.

The clothes will be launched in late spring.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33