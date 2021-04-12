A FORMER station master has become the 200th member of the Henley Society.

Norman Topsom joined the heritage group as a result of its drive to increase membership.

A lifelong Henley resident, he retired as station master at Twyford in 2015 after a 53-year career on the railways. He had a train named after him and was awarded the MBE in 2005.

Mr Topsom, who has been spending his retirement researching Henley’s history, said: “I’ve been interested in it since I was at school.

“With a lovely town like Henley, you need an organisation like the Henley Society to make sure its historic buildings are preserved.”

Geoff Luckett, chairman of the society, said: “When the society is able to restart talks, what a bonus to be able to invite Norman to address our members on the many facets of his life in and around Henley.”

Founded in 1961, the Henley Society seeks to maintain the best of Henley, including its historic twon centre, and waterfront as well as keeping a balance between housing and the provision of employment, shopping and leisure facilities.

Anna Colivicchi