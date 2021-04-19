Wage rise welcomed

JOHN HOWELL has welcomed the decision to raise the national living wage.

The Henley MP praised the 2.2 per cent rise of 19p to £8.91, meaning more than £345 extra per year for full-time employees.

The national living wage is the Government’s set minimum rate, which employers can pay staff aged 23 and over per hour.

Mr Howell said: “This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for workers across the constituency but as we recover from the pandemic, this Government is determined to put more money into the pockets of our lowest-paid workers.

“These increases will givemany people a much-needed pay rise as we steadily re-open the economy.”