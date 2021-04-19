Club souvenir

Monday, 19 April 2021

A COMMEMORATIVE pin badge marking the 150th anniversary of Henley Town FC is available to buy.

The limited edition badge features the club crest and the date it was founded.

Badges cost £5 each and are available from the clubhouse at the Triangle Ground, off Mill Lane.

All profits will go towards the ongoing refurbishment of the clubhouse.

