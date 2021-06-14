Henry Lions Club

A GIRL has won a children’s painting competition with a picture of a cherry tree in blossom.

Henley Lions Club organised the contest for under-10s who were encouraged to paint what they could see out of their window. The first prize was an art set.

Maisie Osborne, six, decided to paint the cherry tree she could see from her kitchen window at home.

The picture shows the tree with a bird-nesting box attached to it and a family of blue tits.

Maisie said: “I really enjoyed painting my tree. It is fun and colourful, Thank you, Henley Lions, for my prize.”

Second and third places went to Jessica Dingle, eight, and Isabel Colam, six, respectively. Both received a wooden pencil case with two sets of coloured pencils.

Five other entries received highly commended certificates and a box of coloured pencils.

The competition was judged by artist Sarah Pye who also delivered the prizes to the children’s homes.

She said: “Judging children’s art is always a delight and I love to see their ideas and how they see the world.”

Maisie’s mother Amy said: “The competition was a lovely idea and she really enjoyed entering.

“We were overwhelmed with the very generous prize she received and have already put it to good use producing more artwork.”

