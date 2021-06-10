Car sinks to bottom of River Thames

A CAR sank in the River Thames at Henley after it fell in this morning.

The Volvo 4x4, which was unoccupied, apparently rolled off the bank from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard site off Wargrave Road at about 11am.

It drifted a short distance downstream towards Henley Bridge and was quickly filling with water before sinking to the riverbed nose-first near the riverside grounds of the Eyot Centre next door.

Henley resident Colin Allum, who was walking on the towpath on the opposite side, was alerted after hearing the splash and took photographs on his phone.

He said: “I presume somebody had parked it and there was some kind of issue with the handbrake. There was no-one inside it but there was a good deal of head-scratching going on [at the boatyard].

“Some people managed to get a boat and a rope but by then it was too late. It all happened in about three or four minutes. The water got into the engine compartment, then the car and that was it - glug, glug, glug.

“I suppose they'll have to get it out with a crane or something like that.”

The site where it sank is currently marked out with a warning buoy.