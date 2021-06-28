Masons back charities

FREEMASONS are asking for help to divide a pot of £2,000 among three charities in the Henley area.

Several lodges in Henley contributed £1,000 to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS and the Provincial Grand Lodge of Oxfordshire matched this.

The three charities are the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common, the Henley Volunteer Bureau and the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

On Monday, July 5, from 10am to 4pm, freemasons will be in Henley market place, asking people to drop tokens in jars for the different causes to determine the share of the money they will each receive.

It is hoped that a bugler will sound the Last Post and Reveille at 11am when the town will observe a two-minute silence to acknowledge the sacrifices made over the last 73 years, particularly during the pandemic.

As part of the anniversary, the freemasons will also be distributing “Support the NHS” posters for shops and businesses to display.

If you would a poster, email Chris Wagstaff at 8031

@templeislandlodge.co.uk