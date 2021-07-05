Supporting film studio

THE chairman of Stonor Park is backing plans for a film studio in Marlow.

William Stonor is one of four businessmen to have formed Dido Property to promote the development.

They plan to develop 85 acres of former excavation land which later became a landfill site. It runs alongside the A404 at the Westhorpe junction with the A4155 Marlow Road and provides access to the M4, M40 and Heathrow.

They say the new film studio would create more than 5,000 jobs and bring an annual £350 million to the UK economy.

The design team for the project includes London 2012 master planners Prior+Partners and architects Wilkinson Eyre.

The other members are Robert Laycock, Simon Barrowcliff and John Hartz, who founded private equity firm Inflexion.