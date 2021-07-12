Best foot forward

CHOOSING footwear is not always the first thing on your mind when you have a busy schedule like Henley Mayor Sarah Miller. She visited Badgemore Primary School to take part in a wellbeing event and arrived in open-toed platform shoes. All the children were wearing wellies or trainers so when she was asked to play games with them, Sarah realised she should have gone a different way. Earlier, while behing helped down some steps, she commented: “If I fell, wouldn’t that make a nice front page?”