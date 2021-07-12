Sign at end of walk

A NEW sign will be placed near Red Lion Lawn in Henley to mark the end of a 67-mile walking route from Bourton-on-the-Water.

The marker will replace a “drink responsibly” sign on a lamp-post at the end of the Henley Bridge.

The circular metal sign will read “Oxfordshire Way”, which is the name of the route, and “Walkers are welcome”.

It will be paid for by walking charity Oxford Ramblers, which wants to increase awareness of the walk and provide a photo opportunity for walkers.

The town council’s town and community committee approved the sign despite some concern over the

location.

Deputy Mayor Michelle Thomas said: “It’s a popular place for people taking selfies and group pictures and it’s a real safety issue.”

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak pointed out the location had been chosen as it was the end point of the walk.

He said: “It’s the most obvious point — at the end of the bridge. There’s a wide pavement there and certainly it gets busy but we should put it there and monitor it.”