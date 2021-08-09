Monday, 09 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Collections suspended

Collections suspended

COLLECTIONS of garden waste in South Oxfordshire have been temporarily suspended.

Biffa, which runs the paid-for service for South Oxfordshire District Council, is suffering from staff shortages as a number have been told to isolate by the track and trace system.

The council says the situation is unlikely to improve for several weeks.

A spokesman said: “We have taken the difficult decision to suspend our garden waste collections. We will be prioritising the collection of food waste, recycling and general waste collections in a bid to reduce the disruption to waste collections that we have experienced in recent weeks.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33