Collections suspended

COLLECTIONS of garden waste in South Oxfordshire have been temporarily suspended.

Biffa, which runs the paid-for service for South Oxfordshire District Council, is suffering from staff shortages as a number have been told to isolate by the track and trace system.

The council says the situation is unlikely to improve for several weeks.

A spokesman said: “We have taken the difficult decision to suspend our garden waste collections. We will be prioritising the collection of food waste, recycling and general waste collections in a bid to reduce the disruption to waste collections that we have experienced in recent weeks.”