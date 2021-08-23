Coronavirus cases up for third week running

THE number of cases of coronavirus in South Oxfordshire have risen for the third week in a row.

Laboratory or lateral flow device tests have confirmed 316 new infections in the last seven days, up from 264 the previous week.

It puts the infection rate up to 219.8 cases per 100,000 of the population, while the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 8,861.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test remains at 167.

Cases in Henley remained at 30 but rose from seven to 14 in Shiplake and Binfield Heath.

They doubled from eight to 16 in Sonning Common and Kidmore End and there was a rise of 19 cases to 35 overall in Emmer Green.

Caversham Heights had rise of 19 to 30, while Lower Caversham was up to 23 from 21. Nettlebed and Watlington was up to 10 from seven cases.

There are now 14 cases in Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, up from 13 the week before.

Wargrave and Twyford East cases fell from 15 to nine, while Sonning and Woodley North was down to 18 from 22.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation have given approval to offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Anyone aged 12 to 15 who is vulnerable or lives with someone who is immunocompromised is now eligible to have a vaccine.

The Hart Surgery in Henley has given 88 per cent of adults one dose and 71 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

The surgery is starting to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds, with 17 per cent having had one dose and eight per cent having had both.

The neighbouring Bell Surgery has now give more than 10,000 vaccinations in total, with 6,109 patients having had both jabs.

Sonning Common Health Centre is ahead of the national average for delivery of the first and second

vaccinations.

A total of 15,331 doses has been given to patients, with 91 per cent of adults having had at least one jab. A further 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The centre is now in the process of contacting the parents of 12- to 15-year-olds who are eligible to have their first vaccine.

A clinic will be held next Wednesday and on Wednesday, September 8 to offer first and second vaccines.