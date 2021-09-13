Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Joke backfires

Joke backfires

HENLEY town councillor David Eggleton is usually the first to crack a joke but he was in no mood to do so at last week’s meeting of recreation and amenities committee.

Members had just decided not to install a public toilet in the Makins recreation ground for users of the skate park.

Councillor Eggleton was unhappy as he was in favour of the idea.

In an attempt to cheer him up, fellow councillor Laurence Plant said: “We should flush it.” 

Not sure that was going to work.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33