Joke backfires

HENLEY town councillor David Eggleton is usually the first to crack a joke but he was in no mood to do so at last week’s meeting of recreation and amenities committee.

Members had just decided not to install a public toilet in the Makins recreation ground for users of the skate park.

Councillor Eggleton was unhappy as he was in favour of the idea.

In an attempt to cheer him up, fellow councillor Laurence Plant said: “We should flush it.”

Not sure that was going to work.