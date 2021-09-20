Coronavirus cases go back down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in the Henley area has dropped considerably in the past week.

The total went down from 471 to 362, putting the infection rate at 251.8 per 100,000 of the population.

The previous week, cases had gone up from 442 to 471. The total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 10,597.

The total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test is up to 171, one more than a week ago.

Cases in north Henley have gone down from nine to four, while those in south Henley remained at 22.

Case numbers for other areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath 29; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 13; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 27; Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 17, Watlington and Nettlebed 14, Emmer Green 23; Caversham Heights 28; Lower Caversham 27; Wargrave and Twyford East 21 and Sonning and Woodley North 17. This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the risk of covid should not be forgotten as he set out his plan for the winter.

The Government will encourage unvaccinated people to get a jab, while vaccines will be offered to all 12- to 15-year-olds.

Invitations for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be sent out in an effort to minimise disruption to education.

There will also be a programme of booster jabs. The Government’s advisers have said the this should be given at least six months after a second jab.

Those eligible include over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers.

Meanwhile, at the Bell Surgery in Henley, 7,409 patients have had their first dose, which is 75 per cent of the total patient population, while 6,879 people have had both doses.

The surgery has delivered a total of 10,515 vaccinations.

About 90 per cent of adult patients at the neighbouring Hart Surgery have had their first covid vaccine, while more than 80 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 14,675 patients at Sonning Common Health Centre have received doses, either from the practice or at a mass vaccination site.

The centre has administered a total of 11,597

vaccinations, with 90 per cent of patients having had one jab and 85 per cent being fully vaccinated.

A Pfizer clinic is scheduled for Wednesday,

October 22 and further Pfizer clinics will be arranged based on demand.