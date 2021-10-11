I AM pleased to report that Goring Parish Council ... [more]
Monday, 11 October 2021
WYFOLD Riding for the Disabled celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dinner and awards evening at Phyllis Court Club in Henley attended by about 80 people.
Jane Holderness-Roddam, the first female eventer to win an Olympic gold medal, was the guest speaker.
The charity, which is based at Wyfold Court, provides horse riding facilities for people from South Oxfordshire with physical or mental disabilities.
11 October 2021
