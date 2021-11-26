Thousands kick start Christmas at festival

THOUSANDS of people attended the Henley Christmas Festival tonight (Friday) to kick start the festivities.

The event, organised by the town council, began with Santa’s Grotto at Hotel du Vin’s courtyard in New Street.

An elf checked if children were on the naughty or nice list before visiting Santa and received a goody bag when they left.

Mayor Sarah Miller then welcomed people to the festival with town crier David Wilson on a covered stage which is the first time one has been hired for the annual event.

She then led the switch-on of the town’s Christmas tree at 7pm with the help of Alice Vernon, eight, who won the Mayor’s Christmas card competition.

Alice, who attends Rupert House School in Bell Street, won with her watercolour drawing of Henley which was the best design on the theme of “A Very Henley Christmas”.

Crowds of people counted down from 10 before she and Councillor Miller pressed a button on top of a box with the words “Merry Christmas” written on the front to light up the 30ft Nordmann fir.

Afterwards the crowd sang Christmas carols before Matt Richardson and his rock band Lucky To Be Alive sang “Henley-On-Christmas” which was written by Cllr Miller who performed with a tambourine.

Shops stayed open late and there were market stalls selling mulled wine, mince pies, hot chocolate and more. Traditional Victorian fairground rides were set up in Hart Street including a merry-go-round and a test-your-strength.

For the full report, see next week’s Henley Standard.