Improving libraries

RESIDENTS of Oxfordshire are to be asked about how well the county’s library and heritage services are run.

The county council’s cabinet has set out a strategy which includes promoting digital inclusion and increasing access to programmes and activities that help improve health and wellbeing.

A public consultation will be launched on January 24.

Councillor Neil Fawcett, cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “Public libraries and heritage services are trusted, free to use and open to everyone.

“They act as safe and welcoming spaces, serve as launchpads for information and knowledge and provide opportunities for creativity and enjoyment.

“Our libraries and museums also serve as hubs, providing a wide range of services and facilities accessible to local communities.

“We are passionate about our services and know that access to our collections can make a real difference to lives in so many ways.

“They inspire, challenge and stimulate us to think about where we have come from and our future as individuals and communities.

“It is crucial our services actively respond to the needs of the local population. This strategy, supported by an ambitious action plan, provides the strong foundation for that to happen.”

For more information, visit https://letstalk.oxfordshire.

gov.uk