THE Henley Detachment, Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force, held its annual Christmas dinner and awards ceremony in December.

All six awards acknowledge the determination, commitment and progressions of Henley’s cadets over the past year.

A massive well done to the cadets for a fantastic and successful 2021.

The award winners were as follows:

Best recruit — Cadet Callum Lee

Best cadet — Lance Corporal Millie Martin

Best NCO — CSM Jessica Smyth

Best shot — Colour Serjeant Charlie James

Best drill and turnout — Corporal Grace Iveson

The Fearn Shield (awarded to the cadet who has supported the detachment commander the most) — Serjeant Stephanie Green

The cadets have also said farewell to two people, both after four years with the Henley detachment.

Former Cadet Colour Serjeant Ashleigh Poolan, who achieved four star, the silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and senior cadet instructors cadre as well as being national orienteering champion.

Lieutenant Nathan Scott has taken on a new role as Oxfordshire first aid training officer.

The cadets are looking forward to a weekend away in February at the training centre in Bicester.

These weekends happen every three months and give the cadets a chance to undergo further training, such as target competition shooting and weapons handling.

The Army Cadet Force is a national youth organisation for 12- to 18-year- olds, sponsored and supported by the Ministry of Defence.

The Henley detachment parades at the Drill Hall in Friday Street every Wednesday from 7pm to 9.30pm.

To join the cadets or become an adult volunteer, email AUO Mel Haynes at 3360haynes@armymail.mod.uk

Mel Haynes