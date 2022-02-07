Covid cases rise again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has increased by 23 per cent in the past week.

The total rose from 1,439 to 1,772 within the previous seven days and the infection rate went up from 1,000 per 100,000 of the population to 1,232.

Cases in Henley have decreased by one to 121.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 104; Nettlebed and Watlington 67; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 86; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 77; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 87; Emmer Green 116; Caversham Heights 62; Lower Caversham 102; Wargrave and Twyford East 77; and Sonning and Woodley North 105.