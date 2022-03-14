Road shut for works

A ROAD at Bix has been closed for two months so a new gully can be installed.

The closure applies to the stretch of road from south-west of the A4130 junction leading to Lawrence Farm to the edge of Lambridge Woods.

The work is being carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, and is not due to finish until April 29.

The owner of Greenmarsh Farm has allowed the council to drain the water from the road into a farm field while the work is carried out.

The new gully will be put in the road above it and the water will be piped into a large gravel soakaway.

There will also be work on the verge of the A4130 and a new drainage ditch will be installed to collect any additional water which may come from the field.

The aim is to allow the water on its natural path but to give it plenty of space to drain before it arrives at the A4130.

Access is being maintained for emergency service vehicles and for those frontages within the closure area.