Henley Society

OUR first talk of 2022 was given by the Queen’s swan marker, David Barber.

It was an extremely interesting talk on the subject of swans in general, the annual swan upping event on the River Thames, the types of boat used and why and the way he educates children.

The talk was backed up by excellent photography.

We are delighted to say that 127 tickets were sold for the talk, a record for the society, and David donated his fee for the evening to the Swan Support charity based in Datchet.

The Henley HGVs campaign has, sadly, hit a barrier with the change of Oxfordshire county councillor in charge of highways.

Burford’s ban on through-HGVs has been reversed and Henley’s proposal put on hold while county councillors debate a county-wide plan for HGV routing.

In April we will have a talk about the Save Wild Tigers campaign and we have a planned trip to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (commandant’s parade).

The date of the annual meeting is April 22.

This month we welcomed two new additions to our planning committee, Joan Clark and Monnik Vleugels, and we look forward to working with them over the coming months and years.

Our close association with Henley Town Council continues and the society has donated a lime tree to be planted in Freemans Meadow by the parks team.

New members continue to join us and this month we welcome Sue and Mike Lines, Janet Middleton-Stewart (rejoining), Diana Duggan and Derek Alway, John Willis, Sue Milton, Katy Snoodyk and Steve Benham and Cleone Augur. Welcome all.

Geoff Luckett

chairman