Invesco sponsors Sue Ryder nurse again

HENLEY investment management firm Invesco is sponsoring one of Sue Ryder’s hospice at home nurses for a second year.

Lindsey Pitkin is based at the charity’s palliative care hub in Wallingford.

She said: “I love working for Sue Ryder and I am proud to be the Invesco-sponsored nurse.

“I would like to thank Invesco for their ongoing support, which means I can be there for more families when it matters.

“We cover a large geographical area visiting patients in their own homes. We support them with personal care and symptom management and administer pain relief and medication as needed.

“We are also there to support the family of the patient with anything they need. Quite often we visit patients up to three times a day if they are unsettled or we are concerned about them.

“As well as our visits, we liaise very closely with our other teams, such as the physio team, occupational therapists, social workers, doctors and bereavement support to make sure we provide the best all round care package to our patients.”

Sylvia Thomas, head of the hospice at home team, said: “The past two years have been some of the toughest times to work through for our healthcare teams but we have really seen just how resilient our teams are while amazing supporters like Invesco have rallied around us.

“It has been humbling to see how everyone has come together in the hardest of times to make sure our care can continue.

“The news that our friends at Invesco, who have always been so supportive of our work, had decided to extend their sponsorship comes as a tremendous boost to us all. This is an incredibly generous gift.”

Claire Myers, charity and community engagement manager at Invesco, said: “We’re committed to supporting Sue Ryder and we’re aware of the fantastic work care teams and nurses like Lindsey have been doing to keep on being there when it matters.

“We wanted to continue our support for them for a second year to help that care continue.”