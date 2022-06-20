‘Queen’ opens new ice cream parlour

HENLEY Festival chief executive Jo Bausor cut the ribbon as “the Queen” for the opening of a new ice cream parlour.

The Scoop Room in Duke Street was launched by Gelato Henley on the first day of the four-day jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Brigitte Dowsett, a partner in the business, has been friends with Jo for 15 years, so she asked her to do the honours by cutting a ribbon.

“It was just a bit of a laugh for the jubilee,” says Jo. “It was just nice to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s the closest thing to royalty I’m ever going to get.

“The parlour is fabulous and the product is absolutely delicious — better than I’ve had anywhere in Italy. The Scoop Room is exactly what Henley needs.”