Property firm moves into town

HENLEY Property management company Common Ground has moved to a new office as it continues to grow.

Staff and managers celebrated the switch to their new base at Chiltern House in Station Road after moving from outside the town.

Alan Draper, managing director, said: “The staff requested a town centre location so they could go into town on their lunch break.

“Our office requirements have changed due to our new hybrid working model with staff working from both the office and home, so we felt this new location was more appropriate.”

The move also marked the firm’s achievement of managing more than 100 developments across the Thames Valley and London with a total of 2,298 flats and 613 freehold properties, an increase of almost 20 per cent on last year.

Mr Draper said: “A significant new acquisition is Carruthers Court in Newbury, which is a development of 102 flats on Newbury Racecourse, and we are looking to pick up further new business within the town as we feel there is a lot of opportunity there.

“We’ve continued to grow at a good rate, adding three new staff in the last 12 months with more expected to join later this year.”

The company’s team of property managers has also increased from 13 to 16 in the last year with two new positions of maintenance manager and assistant property manager.

Meanwhile, Mr Draper has written a paper for the Institute of Residential Property Management.

He presented the key insights into the challenges of installing electric vehicle charging points into leasehold properties at the industry body’s annual conference attended by more than 600 delegates.

For more information visit www.commonground.uk.com