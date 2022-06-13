Hero Dick returns

A SPECIAL visitor to the jubilee celebrations held at the Henley 60-Plus Club on Thursday last week was Dick Charlton, Henley’s last surviving veteran of the Second World War.

A lifelong Henley resident, the 102-year-old used to be a regular at the club in Greys Road car park before moving to the Chilterns Court care centre two years ago, so he enjoyed catching up with old friends.

Joining up at the outbreak of the war in 1939, he was captured in action in France the following year and spent four-and-a-half years in a German prisoner of war camp.

Dick is thought to be the last surviving member of the Ox Bucks Light Infantry who fought in the war and was awarded the Henley town medal for services to the community in 2018.