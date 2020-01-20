HENLEY Probus Club held its 461st meeting at Badgemore on January 14, 2020. The chairman commenced the meeting by wishing all members and their families a happy New Year.

The treasurer provided the status of the club’s finanical accounts.

Forthcoming events included a visit to the Mill at Sonning in January to see Singin’ in the Rain and a visit to the tulip fields in Holland in April.

After the normal business, the guest speaker, Sarah Loveday, was introduced.

She is the senior client liaison manager at Cliveden Manor Care Home in Marlow and her talk on “Dementia awareness” was on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The talk involved a high degree of audience participation. The key messages arising were as follows:

• Dementia is not a natural part of ageing.

• Dementia is caused by disease of the brain.

• Dementia is not just about losing your memory — it can affect thinking, communicating and doing everyday tasks.

• It is possible to live well with dementia.

• There is more to a person than the dementia.

At the close of the meeting, Sarah was given a very warm vote of thanks for her talk by the members.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park at 11am on the second Tuesday of each month.

The next meeting will be on February 11. If you are interested in coming along, please call Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137.

Roger Roberts