THE 470th meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park on January 11.

The chairman opened the meeting by welcoming members and then summarised plans for the club for the first six months of this year.

He then introduced Commander Tom Cunningham RNR, who gave a talk and presentation entitled “Raids on Zeebrugge and Ostend 1918”.

In April 1918 Germany had stopped fighting with Russia and moved a significant number of troops to the Western Front.

Allied ships were being sunk, at a high rate, in the Channel.

The German navy had a key naval base in Bruges, which accommodated 30 submarines with access to the Channel via canal to Zeebrugge where there was a moat structure.

It was this structure which became the target of the British Navy.

Tom, having conducted a vast amount of research, presented the story of how the Royal Navy undertook the demolition of the moat, thereby rendering the Germans’ base inoperable, albeit the base itself was not attacked.

The success of the operation allowed the British and Allied navies to secure control of shipping in the Channel, which had a materiel effect on the outcome of the First World War.

The members thanked Tom for his presentation and the incredible research work he had undertaken to unveil the story of the operation.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings start with an informal gathering of members (plus visitors) for a discussion and coffee, with the formal part commencing at 11.30am followed by a lunch.

If your are interested in joining, please call our membership secretary Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137 or email

regriffiths@waitrose.com

Roger Roberts