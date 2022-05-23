All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
Monday, 23 May 2022
THE 42nd annual meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park on May 10.
This was the first annual meeting to be held for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Viv Emerson, the new chairman, welcomed everyone and then invited all present to observe a minute’s silence for Graham Cross, who recently passed away.
There followed reports to the meeting from the president, chairman, secretary, treasurer, publicity secretary, friendship secretary and membership secretary.
The chairman then welcomed two new members to the club.
The president reported that a letter had been sent from the club to the Queen congratulating her on her platinum jubilee and saying that a celebratory toast to Her Majesty would take place at the June meeting.
The chairman closed the meeting and then led an informal discussion covering the importance of fellowship within the club, the members’ views on speakers at future monthly meetings and their preferences on social events.
All the comments received will be taken into account when planning for the future, particularly the next 12 months.
Henley Probus meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month, starting with an informal gathering of members (plus visitors) for a discussion and coffee followed by the formal meeting at 11.30am and then lunch.
If anyone is interested in joining the club, please call Roger Griffiths, our membership secretary, on (01491) 575137 or email him at
regriffiths@waitrose.com
Roger Roberts
23 May 2022
