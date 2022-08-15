THE 476th meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park on August 9.

Chairman Viv Emerson welcomed everyone and there followed a number of reports to the meeting from the chairman, secretary and treasurer.

Viv then introduced the speaker, Tim Woods, who is an elder statesman of the club.

He started his talk by recalling his childhood during the Blitz in the Second World War and then how, after the war ended, he took a job, without any educational qualifications, with Kodak.

He quicky became disillusioned with his first position in industry so sought advice and in 1951 he joined the Royal Air Force at RAF Finningley in Yorkshire (the “Old RAF”).

He was attached to the air crew wing where he learned basic flying and navigational skills. Tim then described, with a significant amount of humour, his experiences flying a range of aircraft and missions around the world.

His initial flying and navigational training took place in a de Haviland Chipmunk after which he had various roles in the Meteor 4 (reconnaissance), Meteor 10 and F4 Phantom.

After he left the RAF, Tim became a commercial pilot.

The chairman and members expressed their thanks to Tim for his talk.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month.

Proceedings start with an informal gathering of members (plus visitors) for a discussion and coffee, with the formal meeting commencing at 11.30am followed by a lunch.

If anyone is interested in joining the club, please call Roger Griffiths, our membership secretary, on (01491) 575137 or email

regriffiths@waitrose.com

Roger Roberts