THE 478th meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on October 10.

The chairman welcomed everyone and there followed a number of reports by the chairman, treasurer and

secretary.

The Christmas lunch will be held at Badgemore Park on December 13. This will replace the scheduled monthly meeting.

The next event will take place on October 27 and will be a visit to the Mill at Sonning theatre.

Discussions are under way regarding possible events in 2023, including a visit to the Eden Project.

The guest speaker at the meeting was Graham Horn, a blue badge tourist guide who gave a talk with slides entitled “Climbing Kilimanjaro – to the roof of Africa”.

Kilimanjaro, a dormant volcano at 5,895m, is in Tanzania and is the highest mountain in Africa.

Graham recounted his experience of climbing in a group of people from the base camp through rainforests, moorland terrain and then volcanic terrain to the summit, which is in effect a volcanic crater.

The ascent took four and a half days and the return journey a day and a half over a total of 30 miles.

The chairman thanked Gordon for his talk, which was warmly appreciated by the members.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park Golf Club on the second Tuesday of every month.

The meeting starts with an informal gathering of members (plus visitors) for a discussion and coffee, with the formal meeting commencing at 11.30am, which is followed by a lunch.

If anyone is interested in joining the club, please call Roger Griffiths, our membership secretary, on (01491) 575137 or email regriffiths@waitrose.com

Roger Roberts