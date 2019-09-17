Sun shines on Henley Farm and Country Show

SUNNY weather and a change of name ensured a successful year for Henley Farm and Country Show.

Thousands of spectators headed to Greenlands Farm showground off Marlow Road on Saturday to watch the bumper schedule of exhibitions.

The 128th annual event, which is organised by Henley & District Agricultural Association, saw trophies presented for produce and livestock in a range of classes, including cattle, sheep, poultry, fruit, vegetables and flower arranging.

Formerly known as the Henley Show, the association changed the name to promote the agricultural aspect and boost attendances.

Show manager Jo Taylor was celebrating her 10th show and she was delighted to see so many people coming through the gates.

She said: “I always had it in my mind that this year was going to be a good one. It was a really good year and was considerably better than last year.

“The weather was fantastic but I think people also responded well to our name change. People have really engaged with us since we did that and our social media presence grew considerably.

“The show is put together by an incredible team of volunteers and without them the show would not happen. I love to see the crowds of people coming in and enjoying themselves.

“We believe we have taken a strong step towards securing the future of the show. We have not had the best financial result for the last three years. We always put on a lovely show.”

Richard Ovey, of Badgemore, founded the association and the show's roots can be traced back to 1891.

