Monday, 13 September 2021

Get set for Heavy Horse Village at Henley Show

This year we have the very first Henley Show Heavy Horse Village, where visitors can get up close to the horses and talk to the exhibitors about the preparations they are carrying out on their horses.

Come to Ring 4 of the Show which will be dedicated exclusively to the rare heavy horse breeds, we expect to have 10 horses covering many of the heavy horse breeds; including the very rare Suffolk Punch who’s numbers are now down to less than 500, magnificent Shire Horses, and from Europe Belgium Draft and Comtois horses who originate from the boarder of Switzerland and France.

Everybody is very welcome to come and learn more about these wonderful creatures, and watch the horses being platted and braided while being prepared for their entrance to the grand parade at 2.30.

