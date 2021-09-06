Triumphant return to Thames for ‘Trad’ festival

THE Thames in Henley was turned into a colourful celebration of boating over the bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of people attended the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which took place on Fawley Meadows from Friday evening to Monday afternoon.

The river bank was lined with about 150 beautiful wooden boats, including skiffs, slipper launches, motor yachts and cabin cruisers, as well as electric and steam boats, military craft and even some amphibious cars.

There were also some of the Dunkirk “Little Ships”, which took part in the evacuation of Allied troops from France in 1940 during the Second World War.

The famous boats, flying colourful flag bunting, paraded up and down the river on Saturday and Sunday and on Monday all the prize winners took part in a flotilla.

Alaska, a steam launch built in 1883 and now the oldest working passenger steamer on the River Thames, offered regular trips on the river. On Saturday and Sunday, two First World War replica bi-planes performed a fly-past.

Other attractions included classic cars and motorcycles, several flypasts performed by Spitfires from the Battle of Britain, a parade of illuminated bikes and a fun dog show. There was a pop-up restaurant with live entertainment, a vintage tearoom and stalls selling food and drink.

This was a triumph for the “Trad”, which was returning for the 42nd year, having been cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also taking place several weeks later than normal because of the delay in lifting the covid restrictions.

It is organised by Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, and Adam Toop, who are

co-chairs. The award for best in show went to Breda, a motor yacht built in 1931 and one of the Little Ships. It is owned by Alain Lamens, from London, and took three years to restore.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller, who presented the awards on Sunday night, said: “The Trad is one of the few festivals and events that happens on the Oxfordshire side of Henley.

“It’s great to see it taking place and the turnout is huge. It’s a really lovely and fun family event that ticks all the boxes with cars, boats, stalls and food outlets — my kids love it.

“Lady McAlpine and the team do so much to ensure everything goes smoothly so thank you to them and well done on a fantastic event.”

One of the most popular attractions was an amphibious Volkswagen Polo, which won the award for most eccentric vehicle.

The 2006 blue model, which was converted by Charlie Burns, Cory Charnell and Gazz Jenkins, from Nuneaton, was cheered by the crowds as it was “driven” up and down the river and the men waved.

The vehicle, known as “boatswagen”, has a quote from Titanic printed on the bonnet, reading: “She’s made of iron, sir. I assure you she can sink.”

Mr Burns said it took three weeks to make the car fit to go in the water and they only finished on Friday, just in time for the event.

He said: “It looked like we were not going to finish it on time but we are so glad we did it. It was a long few weeks and it almost broke us.

“We are over the moon about the award. We loved the Trad and can’t wait to come back next year.”

The award was judged by Lady McAlpine who said: “We know it almost sank twice — it deserves an award for making it this far.”

She also joked that she should have won the award, saying: “I am a member of the eccentric club.”

Among the other participants was town councillor Will Hamilton, who was exhibiting his slipper launch Topsilk.

He said: “The Trad is a fantastic event and the team really managed to pull it off this year. It shows Henley at its best.

“Some of the boats look magnificent and so much care and attention goes into making them look that way. All the coats of varnish that were applied during lockdown have not been for nothing.

“I’ve had my boat for 28 years and it’s great to take it here and show it off every year.”

Steve Pestell, from Benson, was taking part in the display for the first time with the gentleman’s day boat he built during lockdown.

The vessel, which does not yet have a name, is 4.5m long and up to 2m wide with a mahogany hull and a Volvo engine and can carry up to six people.

Mr Pestell, who intends to sell it, said: “The main thing for me was meeting people that have been building boats for many years and they gave me some very positive feedback, which was really rewarding.

“The whole event is lovely — you get people who are really passionate and interested in what you have done and it’s a family event with something for everyone.

“Some of my family brought their vintage cars and they also had some great reactions from visitors.”

Steve Huyton, from Henley, was visiting the event with Debbie Brady, from Wargrave.

He said: “We’ve had a wonderful time looking at the boats, it’s a lovely occasion and we are pleased to be out.

“I love the vintage cars and the old planes but I think the Little Ships are just phenomenal. The love and care that goes into keeping them looking like this is astonishing, it’s a real labour of love.”

Ms Brady said: “It’s so uplifting having been inside for so long. I have a small rowing boat and I love spending time on the river. We are both members of Wargrave Boat Club so the Trad is really interesting for us.”

Lucy Taylor, from Binfield Heath, who was visiting with her friend Katie Aylieff, said: “We have really relaxed here today and there’s such a lovely atmosphere. Walking leisurely around has been the best part and everyone looked really happy to be here.

“It’s good to see everyone back and all the beautiful boats. The organisers should be really proud.”

Visitor Pauline Jones, from Sonning Common, said: “It’s just lovely to see all the vintage boats.

“My children row at Henley Rowing Club so they love being on the river and at an event like this celebrating the river itself. We are normally away the week that the Trad happens so it’s great to be here to experience it.”

Nicky and Steve Burtenshaw, from Henley, have been to the last five festivals.

Mr Burtenshaw said: “We’ve been many times before and after having a year off it’s great to do it again and it’s so well attended this year.

“The classic cars and the air displays have been lovely as well and the setting on the river is spectacular.”

Amanda McGregor, from Binfield Heath, said: “It’s great to see it happening again and life happening as normal — I’ve seen so many friendly faces. It’s nice to see everyone out and it brings a lot of nostalgia.”

The fun dog show was judged by Erik d’Arcy Donnelly, of Henley Vets, with help from author and royal expert Ingrid Seward.

The winners included Helen Goss, from Henley, whose eight-year-old hound Billy took first prize in the golden oldie category.

Ms Goss said: “I had never been to the festival before so I really wanted to come this time.

“The dog show was definitely my favourite part but I love all the vintage boats as well as they are so elegant.”

There was also a vintage-themed tea shop run by Time for Tea, of Henley.

The Crooked Billet in Stoke Row had a pop-up restaurant on the site and hosted live music as well as the awards ceremony.

There were trade stands and market stalls by local businesses including the Henley Distillery and the Oaken Grove Vineyard at Fawley.

Jacob Wilson, who runs the Henley Distillery in Binfield Heath, was selling his new gin brand.

“It went down really well and we had some lovely reactions,” he said. “The Trad is always a fantastic occasion. I come every year as a visitor and it is nice to get back to normal at an event like this on the river and in the open air.

“We will definitely be there next year.”

The festival’s commentary team was led by Jan Stanton, a boat owner and former Henley resident, who organised a floral flotilla on the Thames in 2013 to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

She and her husband Michael now live in Somerset but return to Henley every year for the festival.

Fellow commentator Nicky Pinkney, who has a boat named Karinda, said: “We have had her a long time and I’ve done the commentary for the Trad for many years now.

“It’s really good fun — if you love boats, how can you not love being in a place like this?”