Monday, 17 June 2019

Hidden Henley

ASTON Ferry is popular with dog walkers and picnickers and is also a slipway used by the Environment Agency.

My picture shows what remains of the slipway while on the opposite bank near Hambleden Place a substantial boat ring is still clearly visible.

The ferry service was started in 1923 and there are still some old photos of the ferryman and his rowing boat. He must have used the ring to secure ropes in order to haul the boat and cargo from one side to the other.

Would knowledgeable readers like to share any more information about this lovely spot?

