Hidden Henley

IN this area there are still a few of these curious old buildings that are supported by staddle stones, for example, the one at Catslip, between Bix and Nettlebed, and the one in my picture which may be part of Ipsden Farm and is easily visible from the road.

Often used for barns, granaries and agricultural storage, these buildings are fascinating for the mushroom-shaped stones on which they sit.

The purpose of these stones was to keep the structure well off the ground to avoid dampness while their shape made it difficult for rats and other rodents to climb up into the building and consume the contents.